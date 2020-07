Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Renovated 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Morris Brandon School District in a sought after neighborhood! Roof, appliances, kitchen, carpet, flooring and bathrooms renovated in 2016. Ample living spaces include a living room, and a rec room off of main level bedroom. 2 separate tandem carports. Less than 1/2 mile from new Publix. Convenient to I-75, I-285, midtown, and the westside. Only 3 cars allowed. Owner/Agent.