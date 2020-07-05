250 11th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful 2BR/2BA CORNER unit in the heart of Midtown, the sought after Wilburn House boasts Piedmont Park as a backyard! Located in the boutique, Phase III building w/direct elevator access from secure garage parking. Open floorplan, kitchen overlooks large living area with fireplace, separate dining area opens to great covered porch with city views! Upgraded lighting, plantation shutters. Owner's suite with lovely bath-separate tub & shower, walk-in closets & 2nd covered porch. Spacious secondary bedroom & updated bath. A+ location for the live/walk/play lifestyle!