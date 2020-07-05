All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
250 11th Street NE
250 11th Street NE

250 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

250 11th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BR/2BA CORNER unit in the heart of Midtown, the sought after Wilburn House boasts Piedmont Park as a backyard! Located in the boutique, Phase III building w/direct elevator access from secure garage parking. Open floorplan, kitchen overlooks large living area with fireplace, separate dining area opens to great covered porch with city views! Upgraded lighting, plantation shutters. Owner's suite with lovely bath-separate tub & shower, walk-in closets & 2nd covered porch. Spacious secondary bedroom & updated bath. A+ location for the live/walk/play lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 11th Street NE have any available units?
250 11th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 11th Street NE have?
Some of 250 11th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 11th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
250 11th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 11th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 250 11th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 250 11th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 250 11th Street NE offers parking.
Does 250 11th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 11th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 11th Street NE have a pool?
No, 250 11th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 250 11th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 250 11th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 250 11th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 11th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

