Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

248 16TH Street NW

248 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

248 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful townhome style home! Skyline views! Warm hardwoods, decorative columns & heavy trim! Stone fireplace and open floor plan. Granite, island, & more! Even a stainless refrigerator/freezer, washer and dryer! Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, private bath with garden tub, shower, double vanity, vaulted ceiling & walk in closet. Second bedroom with full bathroom! Downstairs is a finished room which can be used as a private office, media room, or bedroom (no windows) and has a full bathroom and spacious walk in closet! 2 car private garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 16TH Street NW have any available units?
248 16TH Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 16TH Street NW have?
Some of 248 16TH Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 16TH Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
248 16TH Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 16TH Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 248 16TH Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 248 16TH Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 248 16TH Street NW offers parking.
Does 248 16TH Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 16TH Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 16TH Street NW have a pool?
No, 248 16TH Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 248 16TH Street NW have accessible units?
No, 248 16TH Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 248 16TH Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 16TH Street NW has units with dishwashers.

