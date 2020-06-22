248 16TH Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful townhome style home! Skyline views! Warm hardwoods, decorative columns & heavy trim! Stone fireplace and open floor plan. Granite, island, & more! Even a stainless refrigerator/freezer, washer and dryer! Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, private bath with garden tub, shower, double vanity, vaulted ceiling & walk in closet. Second bedroom with full bathroom! Downstairs is a finished room which can be used as a private office, media room, or bedroom (no windows) and has a full bathroom and spacious walk in closet! 2 car private garage!