Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool

HI END CONDO- FURNISHED WITH HI END FURNITURE IN BY=UCKEAD. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS OF BUCKHEAD AND HI END SHOPPINHG AND RESTAURANTS.



Great views of Buckhead Skyline. Northeast exposure. 13TH FLOOR.



Swimming pool and fitness center in building.



Two covered parking spots.



Hi-Security, Doorman Building.



Available for Corporate, Diplomat or Private Rental.