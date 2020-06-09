All apartments in Atlanta
2456 SW Springdale Rd

2456 Springdale Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Springdale Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Start your new life in Hot Perkerson Park! This recently remodeled home includes four spacious bedrooms and two full baths. You'll enjoy over a quarter acre of yard space. Convenient to Airport, the shops and restaurants of downtown East Point & College Park, and only 15 minutes to downtown ATL. Quick access to Interstates- 75,85, and 285, but without the road noise. This place will be your oasis in the city. Light up the BBQ and get the fire pit going. Enjoy this home and neighborhood for years to come Call Showing Hero 24 hours a day to schedule a self-showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have any available units?
2456 SW Springdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2456 SW Springdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2456 SW Springdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 SW Springdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd offer parking?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have a pool?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 SW Springdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2456 SW Springdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

