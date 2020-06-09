2456 SW Springdale Rd

Amenities

Start your new life in Hot Perkerson Park! This recently remodeled home includes four spacious bedrooms and two full baths. You'll enjoy over a quarter acre of yard space. Convenient to Airport, the shops and restaurants of downtown East Point & College Park, and only 15 minutes to downtown ATL. Quick access to Interstates- 75,85, and 285, but without the road noise. This place will be your oasis in the city. Light up the BBQ and get the fire pit going. Enjoy this home and neighborhood for years to come Call Showing Hero 24 hours a day to schedule a self-showing