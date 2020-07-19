2423 Brantley Street Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New listing in popular Riverside! Hardwoods throughout main, large two-story living room with fireplace and separate dining room with coffered-like ceiling. Huge master suite with sitting room and walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement stubbed for bathroom.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.