Atlanta, GA
2423 Brantley Street Northwest
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:05 PM

2423 Brantley Street Northwest

2423 Brantley Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Brantley Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New listing in popular Riverside! Hardwoods throughout main, large two-story living room with fireplace and separate dining room with coffered-like ceiling. Huge master suite with sitting room and walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement stubbed for bathroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have any available units?
2423 Brantley Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have?
Some of 2423 Brantley Street Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Brantley Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Brantley Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Brantley Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Brantley Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Brantley Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
