239 Wynnwood Drive SW

Amenities

Location, location, location! - Must see this Beautiful Total Electric Home featuring 3 beds and 2 fully updated bathrooms. Near Beltline and Marta - Open Floor Plan Boast Natural Lights, Beaming Hardwood Flooring throughout the home etc. Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room, Private Owner's Suite, Jack & Jill Bath. This Home will not last long! Must See to Appreciate! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



