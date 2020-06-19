All apartments in Atlanta
239 Wynnwood Drive SW

239 Wynnwood Drive Southwest · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Wynnwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 Wynnwood Drive SW · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

Location, location, location! - Must see this Beautiful Total Electric Home featuring 3 beds and 2 fully updated bathrooms. Near Beltline and Marta - Open Floor Plan Boast Natural Lights, Beaming Hardwood Flooring throughout the home etc. Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room, Private Owner's Suite, Jack & Jill Bath. This Home will not last long! Must See to Appreciate! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5703224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have any available units?
239 Wynnwood Drive SW has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have?
Some of 239 Wynnwood Drive SW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Wynnwood Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
239 Wynnwood Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Wynnwood Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW offer parking?
No, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have a pool?
No, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Wynnwood Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Wynnwood Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
