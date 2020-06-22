2387 Abner Plaza North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the Carver Hills Community! Exceptionally remodeled home has updates galore! Beautiful wood floors in the main living area and carpet in bedrooms. Open Kitchen with Granite counter-tops, White cabinets, and eat-in dining area. Spacious Bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Huge backyard w/ deck. Close to the Beltline, Westside Quarry, West Midtown, and GA Tech. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson