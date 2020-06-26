All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 235 Wynnwood Dr SW,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
235 Wynnwood Dr SW,
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

235 Wynnwood Dr SW,

235 Wynnwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

235 Wynnwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
clubhouse
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want To Live Near The Beltline? Here's Your Chance!

Lucky you to have came across this great intown location convenient to I-20 and I-75/85. Upon entry you will be pleased to see hardwood floors in the common area. The living room offers plenty of space to kick up your feet and lounge. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove and backyard access. This home also offers a separate dining area to enjoy a family meal together. All three bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match and carpet. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have any available units?
235 Wynnwood Dr SW, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have?
Some of 235 Wynnwood Dr SW,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, currently offering any rent specials?
235 Wynnwood Dr SW, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, is pet friendly.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, offer parking?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not offer parking.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have a pool?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have a pool.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have accessible units?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus