235 Wynnwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Florida Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
clubhouse
carpet
range
refrigerator
Want To Live Near The Beltline? Here's Your Chance!
Lucky you to have came across this great intown location convenient to I-20 and I-75/85. Upon entry you will be pleased to see hardwood floors in the common area. The living room offers plenty of space to kick up your feet and lounge. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove and backyard access. This home also offers a separate dining area to enjoy a family meal together. All three bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match and carpet. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have any available units?
235 Wynnwood Dr SW, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have?
Some of 235 Wynnwood Dr SW,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, currently offering any rent specials?
235 Wynnwood Dr SW, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, is pet friendly.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, offer parking?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not offer parking.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have a pool?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have a pool.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have accessible units?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Wynnwood Dr SW, does not have units with dishwashers.