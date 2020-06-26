235 Wynnwood Dr SW,

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed clubhouse carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dogs allowed pet friendly

Want To Live Near The Beltline? Here's Your Chance!



Lucky you to have came across this great intown location convenient to I-20 and I-75/85. Upon entry you will be pleased to see hardwood floors in the common area. The living room offers plenty of space to kick up your feet and lounge. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove and backyard access. This home also offers a separate dining area to enjoy a family meal together. All three bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match and carpet. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.