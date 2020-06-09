235 Pharr Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging courtyard gym pool yoga

Located in the heart of it all, Elle of Buckhead welcomes you to discover prestigious luxury living at its best! Our beautiful apartment community offers spacious and convenient one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our lavishly built units includes gorgeous gourmet kitchens with beautiful islands and stainless steel sinks, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and private balconies with amazing views of the Buckhead area. Elle of Buckhead offers residents full access to our state of the art cardio & yoga center, electric car charging stations, and library. Enjoy a beautiful day out near our gorgeous Zen Gardens or have a family picnic in our outdoor dining courtyard.