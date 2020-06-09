All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
235 Pharr Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

235 Pharr Road

235 Pharr Road Northeast · (404) 719-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
courtyard
gym
pool
yoga
Located in the heart of it all, Elle of Buckhead welcomes you to discover prestigious luxury living at its best! Our beautiful apartment community offers spacious and convenient one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our lavishly built units includes gorgeous gourmet kitchens with beautiful islands and stainless steel sinks, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and private balconies with amazing views of the Buckhead area. Elle of Buckhead offers residents full access to our state of the art cardio & yoga center, electric car charging stations, and library. Enjoy a beautiful day out near our gorgeous Zen Gardens or have a family picnic in our outdoor dining courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Pharr Road have any available units?
235 Pharr Road has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Pharr Road have?
Some of 235 Pharr Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Pharr Road currently offering any rent specials?
235 Pharr Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Pharr Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Pharr Road is pet friendly.
Does 235 Pharr Road offer parking?
No, 235 Pharr Road does not offer parking.
Does 235 Pharr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Pharr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Pharr Road have a pool?
Yes, 235 Pharr Road has a pool.
Does 235 Pharr Road have accessible units?
No, 235 Pharr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Pharr Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Pharr Road has units with dishwashers.
