2347 Fairway Circle Southwest

walk in closets carpet

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Come Home To This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bath Split-level With Neutral Paint, Carpeting And Tiled Sunny Kitchen With Appliances. Three Bedrooms On Upper Level And New Tiled Shower In Basement, Additional Room With Walk-in Closet Added For Your Extra Bedroom. Enjoy Your Nice Sized Fenced In Yard With Space To Entertaining Outdoors. Close To Camp Creek Shopping And Restaurants.A Must See Home And Move-in Ready!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8



County: Fulton

Subdivision: Fairway Acres

Sq. Footage: 950

Year Built: 1980

Beds 4 / Baths: 2



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Fulton-Other

Middle School: Bunche

High School: Fulton-Other



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1318

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.