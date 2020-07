23305 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

BUCKHEAD EXECUTIVE CONDO OFF OF LENOX RD, HUGE 2 BDRM & 2 BATH ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 LEVEL OF SECURITY WITH 24 HR SECURITY GUARD AT THE MAIN GATE. IT FEATURES SEPARATE DINING RM, SS APPLS, GRANITE COUNTERS, FRIDGE, LAUNDRY, MARBLE FLOORS, MASTER HAS CALIFORNIA CLOSET SYSTEM AND NICE JACUZZI IN MASTER BATH. NEW. 24 HRS GYM AND POOL ACCESS. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. CABLE, WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. COME HOME & ENJOY A GLASS OF WINE ON THE BALCONY W/A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE RIVER IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 4.5 STARS COMMUNITY.