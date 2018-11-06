All apartments in Atlanta
Location

2301 Fairway Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Lovely corner lot 3BR 2 BA home with bonus rooms is so welcoming with ample entry foyer LR, tiled Eat-in Kitchen, and slider to patio and fenced backyard. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Fairway Acres
High school: Westlake
Middle school: Bunche Middle School
Elementary school: Deerwood Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have any available units?
2301 Fairway Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Fairway Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

