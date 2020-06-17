23 Highland Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Due to the number of inquiries, we will not be returning phone calls on this property.* Don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Buckhead! 1 bed/1 bath studio apartment just minutes away from Lenox Square, parks, museums, & endless shopping/dining! Kitchen with plenty of natural light. Beautiful hardwoods and bookshelves in the bedroom! Enjoy morning coffee or enjoy summer nights on the large back porch overlooking the communal, fenced backyard!*Must have valid drivers license & 2 recent paystubs. $50 non-refundable background check. $300 pet deposit.*