Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

23 Highland Drive NE

23 Highland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

23 Highland Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Due to the number of inquiries, we will not be returning phone calls on this property.* Don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Buckhead! 1 bed/1 bath studio apartment just minutes away from Lenox Square, parks, museums, & endless shopping/dining! Kitchen with plenty of natural light. Beautiful hardwoods and bookshelves in the bedroom! Enjoy morning coffee or enjoy summer nights on the large back porch overlooking the communal, fenced backyard!*Must have valid drivers license & 2 recent paystubs. $50 non-refundable background check. $300 pet deposit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Highland Drive NE have any available units?
23 Highland Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Highland Drive NE have?
Some of 23 Highland Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Highland Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
23 Highland Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Highland Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Highland Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 23 Highland Drive NE offer parking?
No, 23 Highland Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 23 Highland Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Highland Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Highland Drive NE have a pool?
No, 23 Highland Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 23 Highland Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 23 Highland Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Highland Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Highland Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
