23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw
23 Ferry Landing Ln NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
23 Ferry Landing Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
North Buckhead
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I am looking for someone who wants to take over my lease for the next 3 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have any available units?
23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw offer parking?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not offer parking.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have a pool?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not have a pool.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Ferry Landing Ln Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
