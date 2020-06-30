All apartments in Atlanta
2271 Sisk St - B
Last updated January 5 2020 at 9:36 AM

2271 Sisk St - B

2271 Sisk Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Sisk Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is renovated, spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is the upstairs unit of a duplex. This home is all electric with black appliances, premium flooring, and a new heating and air system. This means low utility costs for you! The upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops with a glass tile backsplash. The master suite is very spacious with a walk-in closet. Located just a few miles from the Beltline and future Westside Reservoir Park! Call now for a showing! 678-902-5050

Accepting Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Sisk St - B have any available units?
2271 Sisk St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Sisk St - B have?
Some of 2271 Sisk St - B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Sisk St - B currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Sisk St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Sisk St - B pet-friendly?
No, 2271 Sisk St - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2271 Sisk St - B offer parking?
No, 2271 Sisk St - B does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Sisk St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Sisk St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Sisk St - B have a pool?
No, 2271 Sisk St - B does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Sisk St - B have accessible units?
No, 2271 Sisk St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Sisk St - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 Sisk St - B has units with dishwashers.

