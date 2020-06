Amenities

Newly renovated duplex in the heart of Peachtree Hills.Unit B (main Unit) Now available for Rent. 2 Bed/1 Bath unit features an updated kitchen open to spacious family room, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint & updated bath include new HVAC. Large storage/laundry rooms for each unit & oversize parking with private backyard round out this impressive & superbly located property. Don't miss this opportunity! 1 Small Pet allow with $500 No-Refundable Deposit