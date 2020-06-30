225 Corley Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking bbq/grill media room

FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED FOR EITHER 6 MONTH OR 12 MONTH! Architecturally significant Custom Built Modern Home in highly desirable intown location. Just steps away from Atlanta Beltline, Inman Park Market, Krog Street Market, Highland Bakery & more. Open floor plan & soaring ceilings w/numerous windows offer abundant light. Outdoor living space on every floor plus fenced in backyard w/ firepit..great for entertaining. Media room on terrace level has functional workout area, full bath & refrigerator/bar area. Driveway space for 3 cars. Bestowed award winning by