225 Corley Street NE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

225 Corley Street NE

225 Corley Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 Corley Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED FOR EITHER 6 MONTH OR 12 MONTH! Architecturally significant Custom Built Modern Home in highly desirable intown location. Just steps away from Atlanta Beltline, Inman Park Market, Krog Street Market, Highland Bakery & more. Open floor plan & soaring ceilings w/numerous windows offer abundant light. Outdoor living space on every floor plus fenced in backyard w/ firepit..great for entertaining. Media room on terrace level has functional workout area, full bath & refrigerator/bar area. Driveway space for 3 cars. Bestowed award winning by

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Corley Street NE have any available units?
225 Corley Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Corley Street NE have?
Some of 225 Corley Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Corley Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
225 Corley Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Corley Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 225 Corley Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 225 Corley Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 225 Corley Street NE offers parking.
Does 225 Corley Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Corley Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Corley Street NE have a pool?
No, 225 Corley Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 225 Corley Street NE have accessible units?
No, 225 Corley Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Corley Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Corley Street NE has units with dishwashers.

