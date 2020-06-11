2220 Lenox Road Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated spacious 3 Bd/3.5 Ba (2058 sqft) private home with city living. Gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceilings, granite, stone-tile flooring and top of the line stainless appliances. Formal dining room, wet bar, and living room with stone fireplace with hard wood floors. Huge master suite with massive vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for seating. The master suite and a second room have en suite baths with granite, ceramic tile, glass shower doors and direct access to deck. A spacious third room with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.



Bright breakfast area with double french doors open to deck overlooking a fenced yard--view of city skyline! Plenty of storage throughout the house. Laudry area with washer/dryer connections includes cabinets for storage. Attic renovated for storage. Gated parking space with spaces for guests. Yard maintenance included.

Walking distance to many great restaurants, bars, grocery and shopping. Less than 5 min away from Sprouts Market, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Piedmont Park, I-85 and GA-400.