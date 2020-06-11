All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

2220 Lenox Road Northeast

2220 Lenox Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated spacious 3 Bd/3.5 Ba (2058 sqft) private home with city living. Gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceilings, granite, stone-tile flooring and top of the line stainless appliances. Formal dining room, wet bar, and living room with stone fireplace with hard wood floors. Huge master suite with massive vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for seating. The master suite and a second room have en suite baths with granite, ceramic tile, glass shower doors and direct access to deck. A spacious third room with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.

Bright breakfast area with double french doors open to deck overlooking a fenced yard--view of city skyline! Plenty of storage throughout the house. Laudry area with washer/dryer connections includes cabinets for storage. Attic renovated for storage. Gated parking space with spaces for guests. Yard maintenance included.
Walking distance to many great restaurants, bars, grocery and shopping. Less than 5 min away from Sprouts Market, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Piedmont Park, I-85 and GA-400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have any available units?
2220 Lenox Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have?
Some of 2220 Lenox Road Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Lenox Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Lenox Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Lenox Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Lenox Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Lenox Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.

