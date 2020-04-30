All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

222 Westminster Drive NE

222 Westminster Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

222 Westminster Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Ultra-charming 1920s Ansley Park bungalow available for lease! Stone's throw to the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, Peachtree St, Colony Sq, interstates and so much more!, Master & guest bedroom on main. Kitchen opens to beautiful screened porch and dining room. Fully finished lower level with guest suite and TV room. Fully fenced, private backyard. 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods and beautiful built-ins throughout. 1 off street parking space. This location cannot be beat! Credit/background/reference check required. Unfurnished. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Westminster Drive NE have any available units?
222 Westminster Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Westminster Drive NE have?
Some of 222 Westminster Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Westminster Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
222 Westminster Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Westminster Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 222 Westminster Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 222 Westminster Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 222 Westminster Drive NE offers parking.
Does 222 Westminster Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Westminster Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Westminster Drive NE have a pool?
No, 222 Westminster Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 222 Westminster Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 222 Westminster Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Westminster Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Westminster Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
