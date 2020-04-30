222 Westminster Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest suite

Ultra-charming 1920s Ansley Park bungalow available for lease! Stone's throw to the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, Peachtree St, Colony Sq, interstates and so much more!, Master & guest bedroom on main. Kitchen opens to beautiful screened porch and dining room. Fully finished lower level with guest suite and TV room. Fully fenced, private backyard. 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods and beautiful built-ins throughout. 1 off street parking space. This location cannot be beat! Credit/background/reference check required. Unfurnished. Available September 1st.