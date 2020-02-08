All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2210 Fairburn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2210 Fairburn Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 Fairburn Road

2210 Fairburn Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2210 Fairburn Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath Brick Ranch Is In Need Of A New Residents! Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main Living Areas, And Carpeting In The Bedrooms. Entertain In The Bright And Cheery Living Area Or In The Eat-in Kitchen. Laundry Won't Be Such A Chore With A Huge Laundry Room. Retreat To The Private And Spacious Master Suite For Rest And Relaxation. Large Corner Wooded Homesite With A Fenced Backyard.

This Home is available for housing choice vouchers.

Visit sylvanhs.com for qualifying criteria or call 404-522-1952 for more information. Deposit is determined by Credit Score.Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

County: Douglas
Subdivision:Park Ranch

Sq. Footage: 1718
Year Built: 1964
Beds:3 / Baths: 2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Mount Carmel
Middle School: Chestnut Log
High School: Lithia Springs Comprehensive

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1964

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1166
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Fairburn Road have any available units?
2210 Fairburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2210 Fairburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Fairburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Fairburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road offer parking?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road have a pool?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road have accessible units?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Fairburn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Fairburn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus