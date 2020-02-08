2210 Fairburn Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath Brick Ranch Is In Need Of A New Residents! Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main Living Areas, And Carpeting In The Bedrooms. Entertain In The Bright And Cheery Living Area Or In The Eat-in Kitchen. Laundry Won't Be Such A Chore With A Huge Laundry Room. Retreat To The Private And Spacious Master Suite For Rest And Relaxation. Large Corner Wooded Homesite With A Fenced Backyard.



This Home is available for housing choice vouchers.



Visit sylvanhs.com for qualifying criteria or call 404-522-1952 for more information. Deposit is determined by Credit Score.Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



County: Douglas

Subdivision:Park Ranch



Sq. Footage: 1718

Year Built: 1964

Beds:3 / Baths: 2



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Mount Carmel

Middle School: Chestnut Log

High School: Lithia Springs Comprehensive



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1166

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.