2210 Fairburn Road

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)
This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath Brick Ranch Is In Need Of A New Residents! Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main Living Areas, And Carpeting In The Bedrooms. Entertain In The Bright And Cheery Living Area Or In The Eat-in Kitchen. Laundry Won't Be Such A Chore With A Huge Laundry Room. Retreat To The Private And Spacious Master Suite For Rest And Relaxation. Large Corner Wooded Homesite With A Fenced Backyard.
This Home is available for housing choice vouchers.
Visit sylvanhs.com for qualifying criteria or call 404-522-1952 for more information. Deposit is determined by Credit Score.Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
County: Douglas
Subdivision:Park Ranch
Sq. Footage: 1718
Year Built: 1964
Beds:3 / Baths: 2
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Mount Carmel
Middle School: Chestnut Log
High School: Lithia Springs Comprehensive
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1166
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.