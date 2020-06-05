All apartments in Atlanta
2204 Camp Ground Rd SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Camp Ground Rd SW

2204 Camp Ground Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Camp Ground Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come See This Beautiful Mid-Century Ranch! - Professionally renovated mid-century ranch
Located in a well maintained neighborhood with remarkable access to all points in Metro Atlanta.
6 miles from Hartsfield Jackson Airport
2 miles from Camp Creek Market Place and Cascade Area for shopping and dining. A lot of improvements being done to the area as part of the Renew Atlanta projects. Very quiet neighborhood
Fickett Elementary School only blocks away
Walk able distance to Ben Hill Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have any available units?
2204 Camp Ground Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Camp Ground Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Camp Ground Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
