2204 Camp Ground Rd SW

Come See This Beautiful Mid-Century Ranch! - Professionally renovated mid-century ranch

Located in a well maintained neighborhood with remarkable access to all points in Metro Atlanta.

6 miles from Hartsfield Jackson Airport

2 miles from Camp Creek Market Place and Cascade Area for shopping and dining. A lot of improvements being done to the area as part of the Renew Atlanta projects. Very quiet neighborhood

Fickett Elementary School only blocks away

Walk able distance to Ben Hill Park.



No Pets Allowed



