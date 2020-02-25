220 Renaissance Pkwy, Unit#1121

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool garage tennis court

Condo Available in Midtown! Ready to Move In. - 1 Bedroom condo has hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, studio off of living room area, garden tub with separate shower, incl. washing machine & dryer, ready to move in !



Brick building, covered garage under building, fenced community, gym, club house, and large swimming pool.



1.5mi from Coca Cola, Emory, GA Tech and GA State (easy to rent)

Close to Civic Center, Piedmont Park & North Avenue

Free tennis courts, basketball, baseball at Central Park 2min walk



Qualifications:

Must make 3 times the rent.

Cannot owe any prior landlords (NO EXCEPTIONS).

No Felonies.

No recent items sent to collections within the last 24 months.

No Bankruptcies.

We are not accepting the voucher program for this property.



We are only doing showings through open houses. To RSVP please text Caleb at 678-871-9152 or email caleb@mmgmgt.com



(RLNE3425119)