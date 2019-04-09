220 Renaissance Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage

Unique 2 story 2 BR/2.5 BA condominium in prime central Midtown location. Main floor living room has vaulted ceiling & south facing wall of windows. Separate dining room shares a 2 sided gas log fireplace with the living room. Both the living and dining room open onto spacious balcony overlooking peaceful courtyard with soothing fountain area. The kitchen has granite counters and LG stainless appliances. Lower level has 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath & large closet under stairway. Laundry closet with full size Whirlpool washer & dryer. Oversized master bath with double vanity, jetted whirlpool tub & separate shower. Complex is gated and there are 2 assigned parking spaces in the covered garage. Amenities include a clubhouse, large pool and fitness center. Publix and Walgreens close by. NO PETS. New carpet being installed on 2/6.VACANT. NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY. SHOW ANYTIME. Property is not eligible for any Voucher Program.