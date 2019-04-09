All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 220 Renaissance Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
220 Renaissance Pkwy
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

220 Renaissance Pkwy

220 Renaissance Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 Renaissance Parkway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Unique 2 story 2 BR/2.5 BA condominium in prime central Midtown location. Main floor living room has vaulted ceiling & south facing wall of windows. Separate dining room shares a 2 sided gas log fireplace with the living room. Both the living and dining room open onto spacious balcony overlooking peaceful courtyard with soothing fountain area. The kitchen has granite counters and LG stainless appliances. Lower level has 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath & large closet under stairway. Laundry closet with full size Whirlpool washer & dryer. Oversized master bath with double vanity, jetted whirlpool tub & separate shower. Complex is gated and there are 2 assigned parking spaces in the covered garage. Amenities include a clubhouse, large pool and fitness center. Publix and Walgreens close by. NO PETS. New carpet being installed on 2/6.VACANT. NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY. SHOW ANYTIME. Property is not eligible for any Voucher Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have any available units?
220 Renaissance Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have?
Some of 220 Renaissance Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Renaissance Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
220 Renaissance Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Renaissance Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 220 Renaissance Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 220 Renaissance Pkwy offers parking.
Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Renaissance Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 220 Renaissance Pkwy has a pool.
Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 220 Renaissance Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Renaissance Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Renaissance Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus