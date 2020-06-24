All apartments in Atlanta
2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW

2197 Old Georgian Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2197 Old Georgian Terrace Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand New Beautiful Townhome Minutes From Midtown - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. One bedroom plus BONUS ROOM. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 1 car garage and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and close proximity to Whittier Mill Park. Easy access to 285, shopping and dining. This is a must see!

(RLNE2036496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have any available units?
2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have?
Some of 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW currently offering any rent specials?
2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW is pet friendly.
Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW offer parking?
Yes, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers parking.
Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have a pool?
Yes, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW has a pool.
Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have accessible units?
No, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2197 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have units with dishwashers.
