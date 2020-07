Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, updated ranch home in SW Atlanta. This home features granite counter tops, an updated master bath, closet organizers, a LARGE private fenced in backyard, and MUCH MUCH MORE!!! VERY Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, 285, 166, and to 75/85 highways. CALL us now before it's going, going, GONE! ***Home will receive a FULL move-in cleaning and will include a washer and dryer. We are approved to accept Housing Vouchers at this time. No pets allowed.***