215 Peyton Pl SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated coffee bar range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry

1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent - SW Atlanta at Peyton Village, newly renovated 2-bedroom 1.5-bathroom condominium, tons of space inside and out, Back Patio, open kitchen with lots of Cabinet space, black appliances stay (Fridge and Stove). There is a full-size laundry room on the main and property is located within minutes from midtown and walking distances to the Marta train/bus. Less than 10 min drive to I20 and 285. The closest grocery stores are Bitcoin Depot ATM, MLK FOOD MART and ABC. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Buffalo Wing and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include A1 soulfood, Krab Kingz Atl and SUBWAYÂ® Restaurants. 185 Peyton Pl SW is near Washington Park, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.



Rent is $750.00 for this home. Security deposit is $750.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html