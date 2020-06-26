All apartments in Atlanta
215 Peyton Pl SW
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

215 Peyton Pl SW

215 Peyton Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 Peyton Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Harland Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent - SW Atlanta at Peyton Village, newly renovated 2-bedroom 1.5-bathroom condominium, tons of space inside and out, Back Patio, open kitchen with lots of Cabinet space, black appliances stay (Fridge and Stove). There is a full-size laundry room on the main and property is located within minutes from midtown and walking distances to the Marta train/bus. Less than 10 min drive to I20 and 285. The closest grocery stores are Bitcoin Depot ATM, MLK FOOD MART and ABC. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Buffalo Wing and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include A1 soulfood, Krab Kingz Atl and SUBWAYÂ® Restaurants. 185 Peyton Pl SW is near Washington Park, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Rent is $750.00 for this home. Security deposit is $750.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Peyton Pl SW have any available units?
215 Peyton Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Peyton Pl SW have?
Some of 215 Peyton Pl SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Peyton Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
215 Peyton Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Peyton Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 Peyton Pl SW offer parking?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 215 Peyton Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Peyton Pl SW have a pool?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 215 Peyton Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Peyton Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Peyton Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
