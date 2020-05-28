All apartments in Atlanta
215 Hurt Street NE.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 3:20 PM

215 Hurt Street NE

215 Hurt Street Northeast · (404) 491-5352
Location

215 Hurt Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. A newly renovated 1BR, 1 BA apartment in the heart of Inman Park. Modern, minimalist furnishings; large windows open to back yard & create sense of airy spaciousness. A beautifully updated kitchen, modern fixtures & finishes blend perfectly for a 21st century edge. With an original fireplace in the master, a perfectly appointed private back patio & a location that is easily walkable to the bustling commercial center of Inman Park, this practically perfect terrace level apartment has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 215 Hurt Street NE have any available units?
215 Hurt Street NE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Hurt Street NE have?
Some of 215 Hurt Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Hurt Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
215 Hurt Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Hurt Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 215 Hurt Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 Hurt Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 215 Hurt Street NE does offer parking.
Does 215 Hurt Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Hurt Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Hurt Street NE have a pool?
No, 215 Hurt Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 215 Hurt Street NE have accessible units?
No, 215 Hurt Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Hurt Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Hurt Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

