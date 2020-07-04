2144 peachtree rd 1001

Amenities

Luxury Venue Brookwood(1/2 MONTH OFF 4 3MONTHS) - Property Id: 14868



Venue Brookwood, a brand new luxury apartment community, featuring some of the largest floorplans in the premier neighborhood of Buckhead. Each residence includes a gas range, hardwood-style floors and a choice from 3 interior finishes.Luxury is defined not only by elegance but convenience, and the amenities at Venue Brookwood offer both. With so many beautiful spaces on and around the property, there truly is no place like home.24-hour concierge at your service

Pool deck with heated saltwater pool

Resident lounge areas

Lush landscaping

Rooftop terrace with city views, piano lounge, private dining area

Catering and demo kitchens

Direct access to Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown

Access to Atlanta Beltline Trail System

Retail and grocery steps away

Excellent customer service

Fitness Center with 24/7 Access

Spin and yoga room featuring LES MILLS Virtual workouts with the most sought-after instructors on the planet

Paw Spa for pampering your pet

Outdoor fire pits and barbeque g

