2144 peachtree rd 1001

Amenities
Luxury Venue Brookwood(1/2 MONTH OFF 4 3MONTHS) - Property Id: 14868
Venue Brookwood, a brand new luxury apartment community, featuring some of the largest floorplans in the premier neighborhood of Buckhead. Each residence includes a gas range, hardwood-style floors and a choice from 3 interior finishes.Luxury is defined not only by elegance but convenience, and the amenities at Venue Brookwood offer both. With so many beautiful spaces on and around the property, there truly is no place like home.24-hour concierge at your service
Pool deck with heated saltwater pool
Resident lounge areas
Lush landscaping
Rooftop terrace with city views, piano lounge, private dining area
Catering and demo kitchens
Direct access to Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown
Access to Atlanta Beltline Trail System
Retail and grocery steps away
Excellent customer service
Fitness Center with 24/7 Access
Spin and yoga room featuring LES MILLS Virtual workouts with the most sought-after instructors on the planet
Paw Spa for pampering your pet
Outdoor fire pits and barbeque g
