213 Berean Avenue SE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cabbagetown charm without the quirks! Fully remodeled with handsome finishes sitting on a fenced corner lot with off-street parking. Rich hardwoods floors throughout and double-sided gas fireplace helping to define space in this open floor plan. Floating stairs to the bedroom area - one bedroom being used as huge custom closet. KitchenAid appliances, designer bath and much more all steps from Caroline St and the Beltline! The owner of the property does not accept housing vouchers or section-8 at this time.