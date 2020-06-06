2101 Pine Heights Dr

Amenities

Upscale Buckhead rental condo - Property Id: 140513



New hardwoods floors, kitchen tile, paint and new carpet. Sought after location close to Lenox, Marta, I 85 & 400. Double master plan with ensuite baths. In unit washer/dryer. Double french doors on each bedroom open to the living area. Great floorplan for roommates. Fireside living room and dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins and home office space. Coveted gated community, covered parking. Private tiled patio. Pool/Tennis/Gym



Water, Sewer, included.



Requirements:

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-$65/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)

- Decent credit score (Over 620)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-Must have a clean criminal background.

-Must gross at least 3.0 times the monthly rental amount.



Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774 today for an appointment



