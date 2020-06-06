All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2101 Pine Heights Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2101 Pine Heights Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2101 Pine Heights Dr

2101 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2101 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Upscale Buckhead rental condo - Property Id: 140513

New hardwoods floors, kitchen tile, paint and new carpet. Sought after location close to Lenox, Marta, I 85 & 400. Double master plan with ensuite baths. In unit washer/dryer. Double french doors on each bedroom open to the living area. Great floorplan for roommates. Fireside living room and dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins and home office space. Coveted gated community, covered parking. Private tiled patio. Pool/Tennis/Gym

Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774

Water, Sewer, included.

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-$65/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)
- Decent credit score (Over 620)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.0 times the monthly rental amount.

Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774 today for an appointment

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140513p
Property Id 140513

(RLNE5046593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have any available units?
2101 Pine Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have?
Some of 2101 Pine Heights Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Pine Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Pine Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Pine Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Pine Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Pine Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Pine Heights Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Pine Heights Dr has a pool.
Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 2101 Pine Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Pine Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Pine Heights Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus