2101 Pine Heights Dr

Amenities
Upscale Buckhead rental condo - Property Id: 140513
New hardwoods floors, kitchen tile, paint and new carpet. Sought after location close to Lenox, Marta, I 85 & 400. Double master plan with ensuite baths. In unit washer/dryer. Double french doors on each bedroom open to the living area. Great floorplan for roommates. Fireside living room and dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins and home office space. Coveted gated community, covered parking. Private tiled patio. Pool/Tennis/Gym
Water, Sewer, included.
Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-$65/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)
- Decent credit score (Over 620)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.0 times the monthly rental amount.
Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774 today for an appointment
Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140513p
Property Id 140513
(RLNE5046593)