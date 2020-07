Amenities

Charming, large and bright upstairs home in historic Battleview Condominium. High ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Ample living room and large bedroom. Tons of retail just a hop away and across the street. You can hop over to the Beltline as well. MARTA bus stop at the corner of Peachtree Memorial and Peachtree.