208 15Th St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Awesome 6BD/2BA Home for RENT in the Heart of the best part of Home Park just 3 blocks to Midtown Mile, Atlantic Station, & a short walk to the WestSide shops & restaurants. Set on a big lot on a quiet street w/ a HUGE private yard. This home is perfect for roommates. This home is also located less than 1/2 mile to the GA Tech campus. New carpet & hardwood floors. Washer & Dryer included. Lawn care provided by Landlord. Tenants responsible for utilities. Pet friendly w/ a non-refundable pet deposit.