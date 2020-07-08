All apartments in Atlanta
Location

208 15th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome 6BD/2BA Home for RENT in the Heart of the best part of Home Park just 3 blocks to Midtown Mile, Atlantic Station, & a short walk to the WestSide shops & restaurants. Set on a big lot on a quiet street w/ a HUGE private yard. This home is perfect for roommates. This home is also located less than 1/2 mile to the GA Tech campus. New carpet & hardwood floors. Washer & Dryer included. Lawn care provided by Landlord. Tenants responsible for utilities. Pet friendly w/ a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 15Th St Nw have any available units?
208 15Th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 15Th St Nw have?
Some of 208 15Th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 15Th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
208 15Th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 15Th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 15Th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 208 15Th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 208 15Th St Nw offers parking.
Does 208 15Th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 15Th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 15Th St Nw have a pool?
No, 208 15Th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 208 15Th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 208 15Th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 208 15Th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 15Th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

