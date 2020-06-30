All apartments in Atlanta
2061 Verbena Street NW
2061 Verbena Street NW

2061 Verbena Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Verbena Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Penelope

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorableness! This lovely 4 sided brick home has been renovated top to bottom! This home features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen features brand new white cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances. Both of the bathrooms are completely new too! The finished terrace level features a gas burning fireplace and offers much more living space. You'll enjoy the oversized deck overlooking the large fenced in backyard! This home backs into KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Anderson Park. Link to application. This home does not look or feel like a rental property! Walk to Marta, Path, and Beltline. Applicants are asked for a 580+ credit score, no evictions and verifiable income of 3 times the rent. The homeowner will consider AHA housing voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Verbena Street NW have any available units?
2061 Verbena Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Verbena Street NW have?
Some of 2061 Verbena Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Verbena Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Verbena Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Verbena Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Verbena Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2061 Verbena Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Verbena Street NW offers parking.
Does 2061 Verbena Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Verbena Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Verbena Street NW have a pool?
No, 2061 Verbena Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Verbena Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2061 Verbena Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Verbena Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Verbena Street NW has units with dishwashers.

