2061 Verbena Street NW

Adorableness! This lovely 4 sided brick home has been renovated top to bottom! This home features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen features brand new white cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances. Both of the bathrooms are completely new too! The finished terrace level features a gas burning fireplace and offers much more living space. You'll enjoy the oversized deck overlooking the large fenced in backyard! This home backs into KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Anderson Park. Link to application. This home does not look or feel like a rental property! Walk to Marta, Path, and Beltline. Applicants are asked for a 580+ credit score, no evictions and verifiable income of 3 times the rent. The homeowner will consider AHA housing voucher.