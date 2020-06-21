All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2056 Telfair Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2056 Telfair Circle NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:58 PM

2056 Telfair Circle NE

2056 Telfair Cir NE · (404) 352-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Martin Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2056 Telfair Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Amazing Town Home located in the Morningside School District and Manchester Community in Morningside. This Custom 3 Story Townhome by Hedgewood Homes is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors throughout, custom tile and lighting, gas appliances, custom drapery, and a large open concept Chef's kitchen. Townhome is a semi-attached design- unit does not share walls with adjacent units creating a quiet & bright environment. Also features a 2 car garage with large additional space for storage, gym or play area, home office,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have any available units?
2056 Telfair Circle NE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have?
Some of 2056 Telfair Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Telfair Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Telfair Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Telfair Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Telfair Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Telfair Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Telfair Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2056 Telfair Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2056 Telfair Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Telfair Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 Telfair Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2056 Telfair Circle NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity