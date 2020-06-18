2046 Rockledge Road

Amenities

NEWer 3 Bedrooms Townhome in Morningside - Close to Midtown & Buckhead CBDs, Emory / CDC, Atlantic Station, GA Tech! Located in Sought After Morningside / Piedmont Heights Area; Open Floor Plan Makes You Feel Right at Home Featuring Spacious Great Room, Open Walk-Through Kitchen w/ Access to Screened Porch, Formal Dining Area; Dual Masters on Upper Level, Bedroom Suite on First Floor & SO MUCH MORE! 2 Car Garage & Guest Parking; Award Winning Schools: Morningside ES / Inman MS / Grady HS; Close to ALL - Shopping, Dinning, Piedmont Park, etc; NO Pets, NO Smoking