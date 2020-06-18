All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:19 PM

2046 Rockledge Road

2046 Rockledge Road Northeast · (770) 232-9481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2046 Rockledge Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
NEWer 3 Bedrooms Townhome in Morningside - Close to Midtown & Buckhead CBDs, Emory / CDC, Atlantic Station, GA Tech! Located in Sought After Morningside / Piedmont Heights Area; Open Floor Plan Makes You Feel Right at Home Featuring Spacious Great Room, Open Walk-Through Kitchen w/ Access to Screened Porch, Formal Dining Area; Dual Masters on Upper Level, Bedroom Suite on First Floor & SO MUCH MORE! 2 Car Garage & Guest Parking; Award Winning Schools: Morningside ES / Inman MS / Grady HS; Close to ALL - Shopping, Dinning, Piedmont Park, etc; NO Pets, NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Rockledge Road have any available units?
2046 Rockledge Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 Rockledge Road have?
Some of 2046 Rockledge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Rockledge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Rockledge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Rockledge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Rockledge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2046 Rockledge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2046 Rockledge Road does offer parking.
Does 2046 Rockledge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Rockledge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Rockledge Road have a pool?
No, 2046 Rockledge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Rockledge Road have accessible units?
No, 2046 Rockledge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Rockledge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 Rockledge Road has units with dishwashers.
