All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2000 Lois Pl NW A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2000 Lois Pl NW A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Lois Pl NW A

2000 Lois Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Lois Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2000 Lois Place NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3

Water is included in rent!

Live near the Atlanta attractions in this beautifully renovated duplex. Upscale lighting, hardware and other features throughout!!! Gorgeous hardwood flooring!!! Open floor plan with large living room with recessed lighting, that opens to the deck, and a beautiful kitchen with gleaming granite counters, track lighting, lovely backsplash, plenty of cabinets and a pantry. The deck overlooks a low maintenance backyard and private woods. The downstairs bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the guest bathroom. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite with a long entrance hall, full bath and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms are spacious and share a full hall bath. Great restaurants nearby include: Bacchanalia, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, The Olympic Flame Restaurant, Do Restaurant, Nuevo Laredo Cantina, JCT. Kitchen & Bar and Ormsby's.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

UTILITIES:
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have any available units?
2000 Lois Pl NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have?
Some of 2000 Lois Pl NW A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Lois Pl NW A currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Lois Pl NW A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Lois Pl NW A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Lois Pl NW A is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A offer parking?
No, 2000 Lois Pl NW A does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Lois Pl NW A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have a pool?
No, 2000 Lois Pl NW A does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have accessible units?
No, 2000 Lois Pl NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Lois Pl NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Lois Pl NW A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus