2000 Lois Pl NW A

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2000 Lois Place NW

Atlanta, GA 30318



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3



Water is included in rent!



Live near the Atlanta attractions in this beautifully renovated duplex. Upscale lighting, hardware and other features throughout!!! Gorgeous hardwood flooring!!! Open floor plan with large living room with recessed lighting, that opens to the deck, and a beautiful kitchen with gleaming granite counters, track lighting, lovely backsplash, plenty of cabinets and a pantry. The deck overlooks a low maintenance backyard and private woods. The downstairs bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the guest bathroom. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite with a long entrance hall, full bath and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms are spacious and share a full hall bath. Great restaurants nearby include: Bacchanalia, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, The Olympic Flame Restaurant, Do Restaurant, Nuevo Laredo Cantina, JCT. Kitchen & Bar and Ormsby's.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



UTILITIES:

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Georgia Power



