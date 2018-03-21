All apartments in Atlanta
200 Peachtree Street

200 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

200 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303
Peachtree Center

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
garage
internet access
Commercial 5 Star office space located in the former downtown historic Macy's building in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Peachtree St. 30 offices built out and ready to be occupied. Reception area, furniture, conference rooms. Wi-Fi, Phones, in -office printer, shared kitchen all upgrades included. One block from 25 restaurants, Across the street from Ritz Carlton and Commerce Club and the Airport is just a few minute Marta ride which lets you off across the street in front of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Peachtree Street have any available units?
200 Peachtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Peachtree Street have?
Some of 200 Peachtree Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Peachtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Peachtree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 200 Peachtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Peachtree Street offers parking.
Does 200 Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Peachtree Street have a pool?
No, 200 Peachtree Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Peachtree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
