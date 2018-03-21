200 Peachtree Street

Amenities

Commercial 5 Star office space located in the former downtown historic Macy's building in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Peachtree St. 30 offices built out and ready to be occupied. Reception area, furniture, conference rooms. Wi-Fi, Phones, in -office printer, shared kitchen all upgrades included. One block from 25 restaurants, Across the street from Ritz Carlton and Commerce Club and the Airport is just a few minute Marta ride which lets you off across the street in front of building.