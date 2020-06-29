All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

20 Mayson Avenue NE

20 Mayson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20 Mayson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the best of both Edgewood and Kirkwood in this perfectly updated home. Spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining featuring wide plank hardwoods, white Shaker cabinetry, quartz tops, stainless appliances, powder room and laundry/mudroom. Expansive master retreat with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and amazing shower. 3 additional beds, full bath and bonus space for office or rec room. Entertain from the deck overlooking the large, fully fenced, private backyard. Custom designed treehouse with climbing rope and swing will bring out the kid in anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have any available units?
20 Mayson Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have?
Some of 20 Mayson Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Mayson Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 Mayson Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Mayson Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 20 Mayson Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 20 Mayson Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Mayson Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 20 Mayson Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 20 Mayson Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Mayson Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Mayson Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

