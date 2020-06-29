20 Mayson Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the best of both Edgewood and Kirkwood in this perfectly updated home. Spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining featuring wide plank hardwoods, white Shaker cabinetry, quartz tops, stainless appliances, powder room and laundry/mudroom. Expansive master retreat with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and amazing shower. 3 additional beds, full bath and bonus space for office or rec room. Entertain from the deck overlooking the large, fully fenced, private backyard. Custom designed treehouse with climbing rope and swing will bring out the kid in anyone!