20 Marietta Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Say goodbye to your car and hello to your new loft in the heart of South Downtown. Steps away from GA State, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Park, shopping, dining, and more. Access to major highways, MARTA, Trolley, and airport make traveling easy. Spacious, open concept loft offers old world charm with high ceilings, exposed piping, and floor to ceiling windows. Amazing views of Downtown from every room. Master bedroom w/ en suite bath for added privacy. The open living/dining area provides a perfect space for entertaining. Welcome home to your loft in the sky!