Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

20 Marietta Street NW

20 Marietta Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

20 Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Five Points District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Say goodbye to your car and hello to your new loft in the heart of South Downtown. Steps away from GA State, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Park, shopping, dining, and more. Access to major highways, MARTA, Trolley, and airport make traveling easy. Spacious, open concept loft offers old world charm with high ceilings, exposed piping, and floor to ceiling windows. Amazing views of Downtown from every room. Master bedroom w/ en suite bath for added privacy. The open living/dining area provides a perfect space for entertaining. Welcome home to your loft in the sky!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Marietta Street NW have any available units?
20 Marietta Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Marietta Street NW have?
Some of 20 Marietta Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Marietta Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
20 Marietta Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Marietta Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW offer parking?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Marietta Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW have a pool?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW have accessible units?
No, 20 Marietta Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Marietta Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Marietta Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

