1995 Kimberly Road SW
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:31 AM

1995 Kimberly Road SW

1995 Kimberly Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Kimberly Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Introducing 1995 Kimberly Road. MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ALL BRICK BEAUTY in desirable BEN HILL. Easy access to I-285, I-20 and the airport.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have any available units?
1995 Kimberly Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have?
Some of 1995 Kimberly Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Kimberly Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Kimberly Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Kimberly Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Kimberly Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW offer parking?
No, 1995 Kimberly Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Kimberly Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have a pool?
No, 1995 Kimberly Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1995 Kimberly Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Kimberly Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Kimberly Road SW has units with dishwashers.
