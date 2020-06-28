1995 Kimberly Road SW

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Introducing 1995 Kimberly Road. MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ALL BRICK BEAUTY in desirable BEN HILL. Easy access to I-285, I-20 and the airport.



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**