Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

199 Whitaker Circle

199 Whitaker Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

199 Whitaker Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
199 Whitaker Cir..... 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Atlanta, Ga. - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a cottage style home snuggled in a very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, updated fixtures, Large living area all appliances included. All we need is you to make this house a HOME!

To schedule a VIEWING please TEXT Redessa Brown 678-674-7769!
To APPLY simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com and click on available properties and locate the property address.

Qualifications:
Must make 3x's the rental amount (verifiable income) paycheck stubs.
No open bankruptcies ( must be at least 3 years old and discharged).
No criminal background (15-year check).
No Recent evictions ( Only 1 must be at least 3 years old).
Can not owe more than 3 open collection accounts ( excludes medical and student loans).

(RLNE4601323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Whitaker Circle have any available units?
199 Whitaker Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 199 Whitaker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
199 Whitaker Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Whitaker Circle pet-friendly?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle offer parking?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not offer parking.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle have a pool?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not have a pool.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle have accessible units?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Whitaker Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Whitaker Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
