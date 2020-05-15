199 Whitaker Circle

Amenities

199 Whitaker Cir..... 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Atlanta, Ga. - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a cottage style home snuggled in a very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, updated fixtures, Large living area all appliances included. All we need is you to make this house a HOME!



To schedule a VIEWING please TEXT Redessa Brown 678-674-7769!

To APPLY simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com and click on available properties and locate the property address.



Qualifications:

Must make 3x's the rental amount (verifiable income) paycheck stubs.

No open bankruptcies ( must be at least 3 years old and discharged).

No criminal background (15-year check).

No Recent evictions ( Only 1 must be at least 3 years old).

Can not owe more than 3 open collection accounts ( excludes medical and student loans).



