199 Whitaker Circle

Amenities
199 Whitaker Cir..... 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Atlanta, Ga. - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a cottage style home snuggled in a very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, updated fixtures, Large living area all appliances included. All we need is you to make this house a HOME!
To schedule a VIEWING please TEXT Redessa Brown 678-674-7769!
To APPLY simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com and click on available properties and locate the property address.
Qualifications:
Must make 3x's the rental amount (verifiable income) paycheck stubs.
No open bankruptcies ( must be at least 3 years old and discharged).
No criminal background (15-year check).
No Recent evictions ( Only 1 must be at least 3 years old).
Can not owe more than 3 open collection accounts ( excludes medical and student loans).
(RLNE4601323)