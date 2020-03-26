1976 Newfort Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

RECENTLY REDUCED!!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained townhouse in the sought after Riverside Park Gated Community. Spacious, open floorplan, perfect for entertaining and a fully appointed kitchen for preparing the perfect meal. Oversized master, with walk in closet and large master bath. Private fenced yard with patio. Community pavillion and dog park. Close to the Chattahoochee River Trail Park, Moores Mill Shopping District and mins to the insterstate. GREAT LOCATION!!!EASY ACCESS TO I-285, ATLANTIC STATION, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AND SMYRNA!!!