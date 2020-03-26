All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1976 Newfort Drive NW

1976 Newfort Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Newfort Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
RECENTLY REDUCED!!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained townhouse in the sought after Riverside Park Gated Community. Spacious, open floorplan, perfect for entertaining and a fully appointed kitchen for preparing the perfect meal. Oversized master, with walk in closet and large master bath. Private fenced yard with patio. Community pavillion and dog park. Close to the Chattahoochee River Trail Park, Moores Mill Shopping District and mins to the insterstate. GREAT LOCATION!!!EASY ACCESS TO I-285, ATLANTIC STATION, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AND SMYRNA!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

