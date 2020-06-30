1976 Kimberly Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in SW Atlanta Available! - Make this nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Ben Hill community yours today! Large living room dining room combination. French doors open to renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Amazing back yard and deck. Lawn care included!



Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 550 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $60 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $900.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2578688)