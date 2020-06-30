All apartments in Atlanta
1976 Kimberly Rd.

1976 Kimberly Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Kimberly Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in SW Atlanta Available! - Make this nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Ben Hill community yours today! Large living room dining room combination. French doors open to renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Amazing back yard and deck. Lawn care included!

Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 550 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $60 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $900.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2578688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have any available units?
1976 Kimberly Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have?
Some of 1976 Kimberly Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Kimberly Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Kimberly Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Kimberly Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. offer parking?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have a pool?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Kimberly Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Kimberly Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

