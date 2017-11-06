All apartments in Atlanta
1967 Pine Oak Dr SW
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

1967 Pine Oak Dr SW

1967 Pine Oak Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1967 Pine Oak Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
tennis court
BlueBox PM brings you another fantastic listing located at 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW in the heart of WestWood. This great 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch features hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless stain appliances, 2 updated baths including master bedroom with private bath, and fenced rear yard with fire pit. This home is minutes from the Atlanta Beltline and Joseph D. McGee Tennis Center, and also on Marta busline. So call today at 404-458-9184 or visit us online at www.blueboxpms.com.

Questions about this listing Text Us at
470.291.0990.

Address: 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW Atlanta, GA 30310

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have any available units?
1967 Pine Oak Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have?
Some of 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Pine Oak Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW offers parking.
Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
