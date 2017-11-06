Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking tennis court

BlueBox PM brings you another fantastic listing located at 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW in the heart of WestWood. This great 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch features hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless stain appliances, 2 updated baths including master bedroom with private bath, and fenced rear yard with fire pit. This home is minutes from the Atlanta Beltline and Joseph D. McGee Tennis Center, and also on Marta busline. So call today at 404-458-9184 or visit us online at www.blueboxpms.com.





470.291.0990.



Address: 1967 Pine Oak Dr SW Atlanta, GA 30310