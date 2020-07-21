1959 Main Street Northwest

Amenities
Upper West Side Atlanta Rental!
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Family Home on a Great Street in the Riverside Neighborhood.
Available for Rent, October 1, 2019.
Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Quiet Street, Friendly Neighbors, North Atlanta High School District...Must See!
This house has a No Smoking & No Pet Policy.
Minimum Requirements:
1. Gross monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.
2. NO convicted violent felonies ever, or non-violent within the past 7-years.
3. NO sex offenders.
4. Minimum Credit Score of 600.
5. NO previous evictions in past 7-years.
6. Sorry, we DO NOT accept SECTION 8.