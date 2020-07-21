1959 Main Street Northwest

Amenities

Upper West Side Atlanta Rental!



Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Family Home on a Great Street in the Riverside Neighborhood.



Available for Rent, October 1, 2019.



Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Quiet Street, Friendly Neighbors, North Atlanta High School District...Must See!



This house has a No Smoking & No Pet Policy.



Minimum Requirements:

1. Gross monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.

2. NO convicted violent felonies ever, or non-violent within the past 7-years.

3. NO sex offenders.

4. Minimum Credit Score of 600.

5. NO previous evictions in past 7-years.

6. Sorry, we DO NOT accept SECTION 8.