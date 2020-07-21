All apartments in Atlanta
1959 Main Street Northwest

1959 Main Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1959 Main Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Upper West Side Atlanta Rental!

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Family Home on a Great Street in the Riverside Neighborhood.

Available for Rent, October 1, 2019.

Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Quiet Street, Friendly Neighbors, North Atlanta High School District...Must See!

This house has a No Smoking & No Pet Policy.

Minimum Requirements:
1. Gross monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.
2. NO convicted violent felonies ever, or non-violent within the past 7-years.
3. NO sex offenders.
4. Minimum Credit Score of 600.
5. NO previous evictions in past 7-years.
6. Sorry, we DO NOT accept SECTION 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have any available units?
1959 Main Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1959 Main Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Main Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Main Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 Main Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1959 Main Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
