195 Arizona Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern loft apartment -- a hidden gem with all the amenities with walking/biking access to Atlanta's hottest neighborhood attractions! This loft is approximately 1000 sq. ft. and features 19-foot ceilings with lots of natural light. and an open floor plan.



Downstairs:

- Large living area with chef's kitchen (stainless appliances, maple cabinets, large kitchen bar)

- Half bath

- Laundry room with washer/dryer provided

- Private patio for out door living.



Upstairs:

- Master bedroom with mezzanine overlooking downstairs

- Master Bath w/ maple cabinets, tiled floors, large tiled bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.



Community Amenities:

- Beautiful South-Beach style salt water pool with cabanas and massage fountain

- Large dog park

- Fitness center

- Roof top deck.

- Gated off-street parking

- Peaceful neighborhood community

- Close to Marta and easy access to I-20



Nearby in Kirkwood. Less than a mile to:

--Le Petit Marche

--Taproom Coffee

--Elmyriachi

--Urban Pie

--Anna’s BBQ



Close in Candler Park. ½ mile to:

--The Flying Biscuit Café

--La Fonda

--Fellini’s

--Doc Bombay’s

--El Gato

--Candler Park Market



Marta Station (Edgewood Station half mile walk)

-- Inman Park - one stop

-- Downtown Decatur - two stops

-- Georgia State - three stops

-- Five Points Connector - four stops



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.



Non-smokers only.



12-month lease.



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



Trash included in rent.



Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Amenities: Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Gated Parking