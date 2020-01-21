All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
195 Arizona Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:50 PM

195 Arizona Avenue

195 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

195 Arizona Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern loft apartment -- a hidden gem with all the amenities with walking/biking access to Atlanta's hottest neighborhood attractions! This loft is approximately 1000 sq. ft. and features 19-foot ceilings with lots of natural light. and an open floor plan.

Downstairs:
- Large living area with chef's kitchen (stainless appliances, maple cabinets, large kitchen bar)
- Half bath
- Laundry room with washer/dryer provided
- Private patio for out door living.

Upstairs:
- Master bedroom with mezzanine overlooking downstairs
- Master Bath w/ maple cabinets, tiled floors, large tiled bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.

Community Amenities:
- Beautiful South-Beach style salt water pool with cabanas and massage fountain
- Large dog park
- Fitness center
- Roof top deck.
- Gated off-street parking
- Peaceful neighborhood community
- Close to Marta and easy access to I-20

Nearby in Kirkwood. Less than a mile to:
--Le Petit Marche
--Taproom Coffee
--Elmyriachi
--Urban Pie
--Anna’s BBQ

Close in Candler Park. ½ mile to:
--The Flying Biscuit Café
--La Fonda
--Fellini’s
--Doc Bombay’s
--El Gato
--Candler Park Market

Marta Station (Edgewood Station half mile walk)
-- Inman Park - one stop
-- Downtown Decatur - two stops
-- Georgia State - three stops
-- Five Points Connector - four stops

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smokers only.

12-month lease.

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

Trash included in rent.

Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

