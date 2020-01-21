195 Arizona Avenue

Amenities
Modern loft apartment -- a hidden gem with all the amenities with walking/biking access to Atlanta's hottest neighborhood attractions! This loft is approximately 1000 sq. ft. and features 19-foot ceilings with lots of natural light. and an open floor plan.
Downstairs:
- Large living area with chef's kitchen (stainless appliances, maple cabinets, large kitchen bar)
- Half bath
- Laundry room with washer/dryer provided
- Private patio for out door living.
Upstairs:
- Master bedroom with mezzanine overlooking downstairs
- Master Bath w/ maple cabinets, tiled floors, large tiled bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
Community Amenities:
- Beautiful South-Beach style salt water pool with cabanas and massage fountain
- Large dog park
- Fitness center
- Roof top deck.
- Gated off-street parking
- Peaceful neighborhood community
- Close to Marta and easy access to I-20
Nearby in Kirkwood. Less than a mile to:
--Le Petit Marche
--Taproom Coffee
--Elmyriachi
--Urban Pie
--Anna’s BBQ
Close in Candler Park. ½ mile to:
--The Flying Biscuit Café
--La Fonda
--Fellini’s
--Doc Bombay’s
--El Gato
--Candler Park Market
Marta Station (Edgewood Station half mile walk)
-- Inman Park - one stop
-- Downtown Decatur - two stops
-- Georgia State - three stops
-- Five Points Connector - four stops
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
12-month lease.
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.
Trash included in rent.
Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
