Atlanta, GA
1933 Kilburn Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1933 Kilburn Drive NE

1933 Kilburn Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Kilburn Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1933 Kilburn Drive NE Available 01/09/19 Cozy two bedroom house near Ansley Park & Piedmont Park - This spacious home is located near Ansley Park, Morningside, Midtown, Virginia Highlands and Piedmont Park. Features private driveway, backyard and one car garage. 3rd bedroom is almost a separate apartment (great for private roommate or home/office).

This private home in a neighborhood setting is very spacious with floods of natural lighting! Both front and rear porches expand the living space. Basement level includes the private space, partial kitchen, 3rd bedroom, full bath and washer/dryer.

Please be advised that we are currently not accepting any housing vouchers.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact our property manager Trey Simpson at 404-637-2345 or TSimpson@livingintown.com

(RLNE3686011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have any available units?
1933 Kilburn Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have?
Some of 1933 Kilburn Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Kilburn Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Kilburn Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Kilburn Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Kilburn Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Kilburn Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
