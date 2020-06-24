Amenities

1933 Kilburn Drive NE Available 01/09/19 Cozy two bedroom house near Ansley Park & Piedmont Park - This spacious home is located near Ansley Park, Morningside, Midtown, Virginia Highlands and Piedmont Park. Features private driveway, backyard and one car garage. 3rd bedroom is almost a separate apartment (great for private roommate or home/office).



This private home in a neighborhood setting is very spacious with floods of natural lighting! Both front and rear porches expand the living space. Basement level includes the private space, partial kitchen, 3rd bedroom, full bath and washer/dryer.



Please be advised that we are currently not accepting any housing vouchers.



If you have any questions, feel free to contact our property manager Trey Simpson at 404-637-2345 or TSimpson@livingintown.com



