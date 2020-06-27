1924 Shirley Street Southwest

Amenities
Move In Special: Sign 13 Mth Lease Get 2nd Mth Free! ( This Special Is Not Applicable For Section 8)
Charming Two Bedroom Two Bath Brick Ranch With Open Flow For Entertaining And Living, Kitchen With Appliances,Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, And A Lovely Backyard Great For Relaxing. Hurry this Home Will Not Last Long!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Beecher Court;
Sq. Footage: 1213;
Year Built: 1986;
Beds 2 / Baths: 2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Beecher Hills;
Middle School: Young;
High School: Mays;
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1321
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.