1924 Shirley Street Southwest

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

Move In Special: Sign 13 Mth Lease Get 2nd Mth Free! ( This Special Is Not Applicable For Section 8)



Charming Two Bedroom Two Bath Brick Ranch With Open Flow For Entertaining And Living, Kitchen With Appliances,Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, And A Lovely Backyard Great For Relaxing. Hurry this Home Will Not Last Long!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Beecher Court;

Sq. Footage: 1213;

Year Built: 1986;

Beds 2 / Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Beecher Hills;

Middle School: Young;

High School: Mays;

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1321

