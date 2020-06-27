All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1924 Shirley Street Southwest

1924 Shirley Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Shirley Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move In Special: Sign 13 Mth Lease Get 2nd Mth Free! ( This Special Is Not Applicable For Section 8)

Charming Two Bedroom Two Bath Brick Ranch With Open Flow For Entertaining And Living, Kitchen With Appliances,Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, And A Lovely Backyard Great For Relaxing. Hurry this Home Will Not Last Long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Beecher Court;
Sq. Footage: 1213;
Year Built: 1986;
Beds 2 / Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Beecher Hills;
Middle School: Young;
High School: Mays;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1980

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1321
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have any available units?
1924 Shirley Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1924 Shirley Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Shirley Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Shirley Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Shirley Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Shirley Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

