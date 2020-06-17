All apartments in Atlanta
1921 Red Eagle Walk

1921 Red Eagle Walk NW · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Red Eagle Walk NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This stunning open concept home is located in Westside Station in West Midtown. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, large island for additional cooking and sitting and granite counter tops. Large living room leads to a formal dining area. Half bath & additional sitting room or office space on first level. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with gorgeous en suite bathroom with soaking tub and freestanding shower. A junior suite with private bath & additional bedrooms with generous closet space and hall bathroom. On the third level, you will find a huge loft/bonus room, closet and full bathroom. Beautiful community with a pool, clubhouse and grills. Take the Westside Path system which leads you to local shopping and dining. Available 10/1. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have any available units?
1921 Red Eagle Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have?
Some of 1921 Red Eagle Walk's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Red Eagle Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Red Eagle Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Red Eagle Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Red Eagle Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk offer parking?
No, 1921 Red Eagle Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Red Eagle Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Red Eagle Walk has a pool.
Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have accessible units?
No, 1921 Red Eagle Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Red Eagle Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Red Eagle Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
