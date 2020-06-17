1921 Red Eagle Walk

Amenities

This stunning open concept home is located in Westside Station in West Midtown. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, large island for additional cooking and sitting and granite counter tops. Large living room leads to a formal dining area. Half bath & additional sitting room or office space on first level. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with gorgeous en suite bathroom with soaking tub and freestanding shower. A junior suite with private bath & additional bedrooms with generous closet space and hall bathroom. On the third level, you will find a huge loft/bonus room, closet and full bathroom. Beautiful community with a pool, clubhouse and grills. Take the Westside Path system which leads you to local shopping and dining. Available 10/1. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!